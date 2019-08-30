The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday moved to slash the 2019 budget as it commenced the review of the over N285 billion budget approved by the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Concise News understands that the move to slash the budget followed the second reading of the Oyo State Appropriation and Finance bills 2019 during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

It was gathered that Ajimobi, had on Monday, 31st December 2018 presented a proposed budget of two hundred and eighty-five billion naira (N285,000,000,000.00) for the 2019 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

But, his successor, Governor Seyi Makinde, is seeking a reduction of the 2019 budget by forty percent, putting the new proposed figure at N171 billion, as against the one earlier earmarked for the year under review.

The bills, which passed through second reading at the plenary were later referred to the House Committee on Public Account, Finance, and Appropriation.

Ogundoyin while justifying the proposal, said the 2019 budget is an inherited bill that does not really represent the direction the present government intends to go and the agenda it plans to pursue.

He urged members of the House Committee on public account, finance and appropriation to critically review the budget in line with the vision of the present administration.

The Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and the Minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape in their contributions called for adequate review of funds allocated to various Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies of government in the said budget.

Concise News had reported that the Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed Seun Fakorede as the Commissioner for Youth and Sport.

The 27-year-old bagged a civil engineering degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 2016

Governor Seyi Makinde had sent Fakorede’s name to the Assembly alongside that of Professor Raphael Afonja, and Faosat Joke Sunni in a list of his second batch of cabinet nominees.

This online news medium gathered that the three were screened by the assembly on Thursday and were all approved.

The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, announced the approval on Thursday, and praised the governor for nominating the commissioners-designate.

He said: “The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed 27-year-old Fakorede Seun Temidayo of Ibarapaland and two others as commissioners of the Oyo State Government.”

In a related development, scores of members of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, protested at the state House of Assembly complex in Ibadan against the nomination of Fakorede as commissioner.

The protesters were led by Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of the party, Samuel Olawuwo.

Olawuwo called on the lawmakers to turn down the nomination of Fakorede for alleged anti-party activities.

He said both Fakorede and his father had abandoned the party and worked against the victory of Governor Makinde in the last election.

“When we voted, we thank God that we won at the state level. We won at the senatorial level. By the time we were campaigning about, the governor promised us that anytime he wanted to pick either the commissioner or any other office, he would consult us. But he didn’t do that when he wanted to pick Seun Fakorede.

“Our people in that area have plans for whatever we do. We have slated the commissionership slot for Tapa, and to which that has been done. So, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi is from Tapa.

“We slated House of Assembly for Igangan and that has been done. For Idere, we slated caretaker chairman. Then, we slated the slot for House of Representatives to Igboora.

“If there is another chance, Igboora is going to be the next place to be considered for commissioner. But that was not done.

“We are not here quarreling with the governor at all. We are not quarrelling with the speaker. But we only want to express our concern about the man picked. It is very appalling. This man, whose son is now picked, is a staunch member of APC.

“We totally reject the nomination of Seun Fakorede. If the governor wants to nominate another person, we are not quarreling with that. But that family, we are totally rejecting it. The people participating in this protest are from Igboora, Idere, Aiyete, Tapa, Igangan.”