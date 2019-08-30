Fayose arrives at the EFCC office in Abuja for questioning

Reactions have trailed the summonsing of former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose by the state’s House of Assembly over the handling of council funds during his tenure.

The lawmakers summoned former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dapo Olagunju, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Kola Kolade and 16 former local government chairmen.

Advertise With Us

The Assembly, in its plenary on Thursday, took the unanimous decision sequel to the adoption of the recommendations of the joint committee of the House on Public Petition and Local Governments on a petition submitted to the Assembly by eight suspended PDP council chairmen.

But reacting to the summons, Fayose, in a terse statement issued by his media aide Lere Olayinka, said he would not dignify the lawmakers by heeding their call.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerians accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of instigating the summons.

Concise News captured some tweets on this issue as seen below: