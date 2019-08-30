Reactions have trailed the summonsing of former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose by the state’s House of Assembly over the handling of council funds during his tenure.

The lawmakers summoned former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dapo Olagunju, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Kola Kolade and 16 former local government chairmen.

The Assembly, in its plenary on Thursday, took the unanimous decision sequel to the adoption of the recommendations of the joint committee of the House on Public Petition and Local Governments on a petition submitted to the Assembly by eight suspended PDP council chairmen.

But reacting to the summons, Fayose, in a terse statement issued by his media aide Lere Olayinka, said he would not dignify the lawmakers by heeding their call.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerians accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of instigating the summons.

Concise News captured some tweets on this issue as seen below:

*Imo: State Givt Orders Arrest Of Okorocha•Over Thugs Linked To Ex-Gov In Chairman, Recovery Of Govt Properties C’ttee Attack•Recovery C’ttee Attacked By Ex-Gov Sympathizers, Passerby -Okorocha’s Aide — Olayiwola Ogunbona (@olapeckham) August 30, 2019

@freshfmabeokuta Ex-governor fayose shldnt be xpected bkos its obvious all dis kind of invitations by government in power are always been politicized. Kindly help us to appeal to Mr Dapo Abiodun on sango ota -Abeokuta road. God bless freshfm — Hardedayo Hardeyemi (@hardedayo_val) August 30, 2019

Ekiti Assembly summoning Fayose, Lagos Assembly probing Ambode.. — SAPIOSEXUAL (@Mazimum_) August 30, 2019

PDP guys don't like to know the main reason why stuff didn't work out. They don't like to adjust things within the party. Fayose & Adeleke lost for a reason. We'll rather blame the electorates. Because osun want to vote out APC, so PDP should just present anybody & its okay. LOL — Rhemixette (@Ceorhemz) August 30, 2019

Psychologically, i think most of them fear the itimidation efcc gives….ask fayose, where is he now? — Mani Moe 🇳🇬 (@BossMani50) August 29, 2019

Fayose went to a train station in China and called it a high powered business meeting. Fayemi at TICAD, Japan. Ekiti was scammed.#SWA pic.twitter.com/JuT6zL1wEn — Sunday Wale Adeniran (@SWAdeniran1) August 30, 2019

It’s been a while Ayo Fayose gave us some drama. I miss him 😩 — OGBENI┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@TheOgbeniOpa) August 29, 2019