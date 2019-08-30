A group of Nigerians living in South Africa on Thursday staged a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, over the killing of their fellow nationals.

Concise News understands that the protesters, mostly victims of xenophobic attacks, lamented that they have lost their goods and business investments to the looting spree which occurred on Wednesday at Pretoria Business district.

They said they are angered by the recent massive looting of foreign-owned shops in the city by some South Africans.

The protesters in separate interviews told Channels Television that the protest was needed because they are now feeling unsafe in the foreign country.

They claimed that Nigerian representatives are South Africa are slow towards responding to their plight.

“They came to my shop and burnt everything to zero,” one of the victims said.

“We are appealing to our Consulate via the High Commission here to please intervene in this whole situation. We are so unsafe in this country,” another victim lamented.

However, Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, Abubakar Mustapha condemned the protesters for venting anger on the commission by destroying some properties.

“The way they went about it (the protest) was quite unfortunate, they scaled the fence and almost destroyed the gate,” Mustapha said adding that the quick intervention of security officers curtailed the incident.

Nigeria High Commission officers later visited the scenes of the looting spree to see the level of destruction on shops owned by Nigerians.

The acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Umar Bako later assured those who came to complain of their losses that quick actions will be taken to intervene into the matter.