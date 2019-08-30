Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, August 30th, 2019.

The incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has defeated nine other aspirants to win the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 16 election in the state. The governor won with 3,369 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Yokohama, Japan, sought the support of the Asian country’s government in combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea as well as illegal fishing in that region. Concise News understands that the President made the request during a bilateral meeting between the Nigerian delegation and Japanese officials, ed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Dr Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide, was on Thursday discharged and acquitted by the Lagos Federal High Court as regards the allegation of N1.6bn fraud. He had been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

A Yoruba leader Ayo Adebanjo has said it would be unfair for the South West to get the presidency in 2023 instead of the South East, Concise News reports. Adebanjo noted that the South East was the only region in the country that has not produced the president and warned that no part of Nigeria should be left out.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed September 2 for further hearing in the application seeking the final forfeiture of $40million worth of jewellery belonging to the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke. The application was brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A former lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has said the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu can be extradited to Nigeria, Concise News reports. Junaid said this on Thursday, saying that the extradition would be for the pro-Biafra leader to answer for his crimes against Nigeria.

The office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, says N-Power beneficiaries are already earning the minimum wage and should not expect any increment at this period. Concise News reports that the office of the SSA on Job Creation made this known in an exclusive interview with us on Thursday.

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be closed from September 2 when reconstruction work is to commence on portions of the road. It is understood that the failed portion of about 600 metres stretching from the Kara Cattle Market end inward Berger Bus Stop would be completed by the second week of December.

The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has called on Taraba Commissioner of Police to fish out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko. Concise News gathered that Tanko was gruesomely murdered by unidentified persons in the early hours of Thursday at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in the State.

The UEFA Champions League draws were held on Thursday with some exciting group pairings awaiting football fans, Concise News reports. Defending Champions Liverpool are in Group E with Napoli, Salzburg and Genk while multiple-winners Real Madrid face PSG, Galatasaray and Club Brugge.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.