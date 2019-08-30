Nigeria Will Soon Launch Solar-Powered Vehicles - Amaechi

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that the Nigerian government wants to introduce solar-powered vehicles, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Amaechi also said the Federal Government plans to introduce vehicles that can drive on water.

The former Rivers State Governor said this on Thursday where he noted that the Federal Executive Council has accepted the checkmating emissions from vehicles in the country.

He spoke at the 9th quadrennial delegates conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) where he was represented by the Director, Mass Transit and Road Transport in the Ministry Anthonia Ekpa.

“Government has given the Ministry of Transportation a mandate to deliver on emission control, the reduction of a pollutant from vehicles and we are beginning that immediately,” Amaechi added.

“The federal ministry of Transportation has introduced in the 2018/2019 budget what we called the solar-powered vehicles and this is coming to you. We have also introduced vehicles that can drive on water and land.

“One of the challenges that the Ministry has observed is that safety is a priority and the Ministry wants you to collaborate with it and the Federal Road Safety Commission to ensure that road safety is a priority and apply the code and norms to ensure safety on our roads.”

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha praised the NURTW for their contributions to the country’s development.

“You will observe that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has invested so much on road construction and rehabilitation across the country,” he said.

“This effort is to reposition the transportation sector for inclusive socio-economic development, peace and security of the country.

“I want to also assure that this administration will continue to commit a reasonable chunk of our income to save, smooth world-class road network.”

According to him, “the President has continued to strengthen the unity of trade unions through constant consultation and collaboration.

“Let me use the opportunity to express Mr President’s appreciation for the role the Road Transport Union played in the successes of the 2019 general elections.”