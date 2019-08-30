National Chairman Of Okorocha Son-In-Law's Party Kidnapped

Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), has been kidnapped in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Concise News has learned.

It was on the platform of this party that Uche Nwosu, former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, ran for the 2019 Imo state governorship election in which he finished second to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This news medium understands that Udeze was abducted Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse area of the nation’s seat of power.

Genevieve, wife of the kidnapped AA chairman, told newsmen that before his kidnap her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

“After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened. He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank,” she said.

More to come…