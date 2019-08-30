Man United Defender Completes Loan Move To Roma

England defender Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a season-long loan from Manchester United until June 30, 2020.

The Serie A club have paid a loan fee of £2.71m for the services of Smalling for the next 10 months.

Smalling, who will wear the number 6 shirt, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for me. The chance to experience a new league, with a big team that has got big aspirations is exactly what I needed.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to joining up with my teammates.”

Smalling has made 323 appearances for United since joining the club from Fulham nine years ago.

He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

“We are pleased to bring a player like Chris, who has so much experience, to Roma,” said Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

“We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad and all the lads he plays alongside.”