A former lawmaker Junaid Mohammed has said the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu can be extradited to Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Junaid said this on Thursday, saying that the extradition would be for the pro-Biafra leader to answer for his crimes against Nigeria.

The elder statesman told Independent that the extradition should be done in line with the laws of the United Kingdom where Kanu is.

But he cautioned that an attempt to abduct him like a former Minister of Transportation Umaru Dikko would not be right.

“He can be extradited to Nigeria to be dealt with if it can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Nigerians In Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has asked Nigerians living abroad to avoid Nnamdi Kanu and members of his outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News report.

The NDMG who gave the warning said the activities of IPOB outside the shores of Nigeria needed concerted efforts by all critical stakeholders to protect the image of the country.

The group at a press conference held at the Enish Restaurant, Finchley, London on Wednesday, said the activities of IPOB are despicable and an affront to Nigerians all over the world.

President of the group, Angela Boroh who spoke on behalf of NDMG, called Kanu and his members to desist from the acts that would tarnish the image of Nigeria in the interest of peace and tranquility.

The statement read, “The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group is dismayed that a group of Nigerians masquerading under the umbrella of IPOB would denigrate so low as to constitute themselves into a nuisance outside the shores of Nigeria.

“While this is condemnable, it must be stated that Nnamdi Kanu and his militant members of IPOB abroad have exhibited a high level of disrespect for the constituted authority in Nigeria with the recent attack of a high ranking member of the National Assembly in Germany.

