N-Power Kwara State and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a ten year lease on 40 hectares of land for large-scale farming, Concise News reports.

This was formally announced by Mohammed Brimah, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, on Wednesday while attending the launching of the 40 hectares farm of the Kwara N-Power Agro at UNILORIN.

Brimah, representing the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, while delivering his speech at the event expressed happiness with the progress the N-Power program has recorded in Kwara State.

“Today, I am happy to hear that N-Power Kwara and the University of Ilorin have signed an MOU for a ten year lease on 40 hectares of land for large scale farming.

“Also, you have acquired 7 hectares of land at Oke-Oyi, the Ilorin East Local Government, through the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture.

“I have also been informed that you have planted several crops including soya beans, maize, millets and Egusi.. etc,” he stated.

The office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, says N-Power beneficiaries are already earning the minimum wage and should not expect any increment at this period.

Concise News reports that the office of the SSA on Job Creation made this known in an exclusive interview with us on Thursday.

It would be recalled that a state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kolapo Olatunde (Ekiti) announced on Monday, August 26 that the Federal Government would commence payment of the long-awaited new minimum wage from September 2019.

In light of this, this online news medium contacted President Buhari’s aide, Afolabi Imoukhuede, to ascertain when the minimum wage will be effected for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.

But the N-Power helmsman did not immediately respond to multiple calls and SMS placed to his phone line. Though, he did later send a message back stating that he is in a meeting, and directing us to a representative from his office, simply named Folarin.

Speaking exclusively to www.concisenews.global, the official asserted that N-Power beneficiaries “are earning more than the minimum wage before it was adjusted.”

There have been reports circulating on social media that the N-Power application portal for another batch of beneficiaries have been opened, Concise News has reports.

Concise News learned that the last time N-Power opened its application portal was about one year ago.

And since then, many Nigerians have been asking when the scheme will start off registration for a new set.

Some messages circulating on social media have it that the N-Power application for a new batch has already started.

According to the messages, the portal has been opened for application for interested Nigerians to join the scheme.

