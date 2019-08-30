Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 30th 2019.

Kogi Election: Winner Of APC Governorship Primary Emerges

The incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has defeated nine other aspirants to win the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 16 election in the state.

The governor won with 3,369 votes.

Chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the election, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, announced that Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes while Honourable Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

According to Badaru, Yahaya Audu got 10 votes while Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes, with Abubakar Bashir getting three. Read more here.

Kogi: What Dino Melaye Said About Being Deputy Governor

Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has denied reports that he wanted to serve as the deputy governor to a former governor of the state, Captain Idris Wada.

Concise News reports that the controversial lawmaker had said that his ambition to run for Kogi governorship election is borne out of agitation, clarion call and passion from people of the state.

However, in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, the senator said that the information was meant stop the emergence of Melaye as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 3 governorship primary.

“Capt. Idris Wada lost the last election as a sitting governor and it makes no sense that Dino Melaye, a man with better idea and clearer vision, will queue behind such an aspirant,” the statement read in part.

Concise News reports that Melaye while obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on July 5, said that there was dire need of a competent leader to recover Kogi from insecurity, unemployment, non-payment of salaries and pension as well as the depleted economy. Read more here.

