Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Friday, August 30th, 2019, on Concise News.

Tribunal Replaces APGA Rep With PDP Challenger In Benue

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to David Ogewu of APGA for Samson Okwu of PDP, as the legitimate winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Oju/Obi constituency in Benue state.

The order was given by the tribunal Chairman, Justice A.A Adeleye on Wednesday while delivering judgement in the petition filed by Okwu against the election of Ogewu, where he declared that the petitioner won the election with a margin of nine hundred and ninety four votes cast from the two Local Government Areas.

Justice Adeleye faulted the decision of INEC which declared Ogewu the winner, without including result for Obi Local Government Area in the final collation. Read more here.

How Benue State Can Truly Maximise Agric Potentials – Speaker The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, says until stakeholders in the agricultural sector summon the political will to truly develop the sector, its potentials would not be maximally utilised, Concise News reports. The speaker made this assertion at the 2019 Feed Nigeria Summit in Abuja on Wednesday. He said no matter how well crafted agricultural policies were, unless there was goodwill to properly implement them, Nigeria would continue live in its past glory with regard to the sector. The two day summit, with stakeholders from within and outside the country has the theme, “Unlocking Prosperity through Partnership”. Uba said it was disheartening to note that the country was grappling with attaining its previous position with agriculture as the mainstay of the economy. Read more here.