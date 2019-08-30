Kogi Assembly Speaker Reacts To Yahaya Bello's Victory At APC Primary

Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his victory at the Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lokoja on Thursday, Concise News reports.

Kolawole, made this known on Friday in Lokoja, in a statement issued to the newsmen by Femi Olugbemi, his Chief Press Secretary.

He described Bello’s victory as a well-deserved, adding that it was in view of the governor’s “monumental contributions in repositioning the party in the state in the last four years” that he got the ticket.

Kolawole appealed to the electorate to continue to have faith in the leadership of the governor and the APC-led administration in the state and national levels.

He urged the electorate to vote for the APC in November 16 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole said that the issue of salaries has since become a thing of the past, stressing that it was heart-warming and good news to hear that August salary had been paid.

Governor Bello triumphed as the APC’s governorship flagbearer to contest the election in Kogi at the end of the party’s primary election conducted on August 29.

In the primary election witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Chaired by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Bello accrued 3,091 votes.

Badaru, while announcing the election result stated that Barrister Babatunde Irukera scored 109 votes to clinch second position while Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa, Member of the House of the National Assembly Representing Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency got 44 votes.

He also announced that Yahaya Odidi Audu polled 10 votes; Sani Lulu Abdullahi had seven votes while Engr. Abubakar Bashir had three votes.

However, Badaru announced that Hadiza Ibrahim scored no vote, Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed and Ekele Aisha Blessing also scored no votes at the end of the exercise.

Earlier, Rep. Hassan Abdullahi, representing Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency of Kogi at the National Assembly and one of the contestants had staged a walk out on the conduct alleging that the exercise had been compromised.

However, Dr Tuner Irukera, one of the aspirants, held that the party primary election exercise fell short of acceptable norms.