Kaduna State Lawmaker Kidnapped

Suleiman Dabo, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has been kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria highway, Concise News understands.

It was learned that gunmen abducted the lawmaker representing Zaria Constituency 12:30 noon on Friday.

He was driving in his Toyota Camry car near Farakwai village along the highway.

Confirming the abduction, spokesperson for the police in the northwest, Yakubu Sabo, said the police had recovered the vehicle and identity card belonging to Dabo.

Sabo said a combined Team of conventional policemen, police mobile force, Special Anti Robbery Squad and anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command, at the time of this report, were working towards rescuing him.