For the first time, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has led the worship service at Churchome in Beverly Hills.

Concise News understands that many of the members had long awaited the moment Beiber who has been a member of the church for years, will come up to lead the worship session.

The Canadian singer who has been open about his faith said he had considered singing during service but hesitated because he didn’t want it to look like he was putting up a show.

The performance came as a surprise to church members and social media users alike.

Watch video below