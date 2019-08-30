Insecurity: IGP Orders Helicopter Surveillance Across Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Thursday in Abuja, the order was part of efforts by the police to effectively curtail crimes in the country.

He said that the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja would cater for Abuja–Kaduna highways and the adjoining states in the North-West and North-Central.

Mba said that the new base in Ondo would cater to the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.

He urged Nigerians not to panic and go about their lawful businesses, adding that the aerial surveillance was to improve the security of lives and property in the affected areas.