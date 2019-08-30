Hijrah: Sultan Tells Muslims Nationwide What To Do

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had directed the Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Muharram 1441AH from Friday August 30.

Concise News reports that the sighting of the moon will usher in the Islamic New Year.

The first month, Muharram, is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Holy Quran along with the seventh month of Rajab, and the eleventh and twelfth months of Dhu al-Qi’dah and Dhu al-Hijjah, respectively.

Abubakar made the call in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, August 30, 2019 which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulhijja 1440AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1441AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help to all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

Oyetola declares Friday public holiday in Osun to mark new Hijrah year

In related news, Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared today Friday, 30th August, public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1441 AH.

The governor said this would enable Muslims in the state to participate in activities lined up for the new Hijrah year celebration by Osun State Muslim Community which would be rounded off on Saturday that the new Islamic year 1441 is expected to begin.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Supervisor of Osun State Ministry of Home Affairs, Adebisi Obawale and made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “the government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding.

“The state government enjoins all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the progress of the state – economic prosperity, stability and peace and continuation of good governance.

“The government also advised the people to use the new Islamic Year for their spiritual development.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship.

“The government urges all the Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by leaving sinful and malfeasance practices for a new life and conduct that will add value to the state and the country at large.”