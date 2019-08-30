Belgium star Eden Hazard has claimed the 2018/19 Europa Player of the Season Award following his campaign with Chelsea last term, Concise News reports.

Hazard, 28, won the Europa Player of the Season ahead of his former teammate Olivier Giroud and Real Madrid new signing Luka Jovic.

He was the Man of the Match as the Blues smashed Arsenal 4-1 in the Baku final where he bagged a brace in his last game for the London side.

Europa League Draws

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up Arsenal have been drawn in Group F with Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria SC for the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League, Concise News reports.

Also, another English team Manchester United, Astana, Partizan and AZ Alkmaar and Group L while K will have Besiktas, Braga, Wolves and Slovan Bratislava.

The 2019/20 #UEL group stage draw!

Which games are you excited for?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/aZkjcfj4lD

— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 30, 2019

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger