Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged security agencies in Taraba to fish out the killers of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Amadu in Taraba State, Concise News reports.

Ortom, in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase in Makurdi, described the incident as shocking, painful and unfortunate.

The governor condemned the killing of the clergyman and charged the security operatives to deplore all instruments within their disposal to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

This online news medium reports that the priest was killed by unknown assailants on Thursday in Taraba, while his body and his car were set ablaze.

Ortom commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State, particularly the Catholic Church, over the sad incident.

“Gov. Ortom joins his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku, to call for an end to the bloodletting between the Jukuns and Tivs in Taraba State,” the statement said.

The governor, who said that it was only in an atmosphere of peace that meaningful development could thrive, condoled with the family of the late catholic priest and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

It would be recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu as well ordered the Taraba Commissioner of Police to fish out the killers of Rev. Father Tanko.

The IGP further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

Adamu enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid to unravel the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

He reassured the nation that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.

One killed in Police, motorcyclists scuffle in Benue

In related news, the Police in Benue have confirmed the death of Terhemen Tyavbi during a scuffle between its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and motorcyclists in Kwande Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of Police Command in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident in Makurdi on Friday.

She said that the motorcyclists tried to stop policemen from arresting two persons in possession of illegal arms.

Anene said that Tyavbi and Ishima Iorhemen, who sustained gunshots injuries during the scuffle, were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She explained that while Tyavbi died at the hospital, Iorhemen was responding to treatment.

The spokesperson denied that there was deliberate shooting of any person by the policemen.

The victims hail from Liev 2 council Ward, Ikyurav ya district in Kwande Local Government.