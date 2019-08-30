Toyota Motor Corporation is investigating a blaze at its headquarters in western Japan’s Toyota City, believed to have broken out in the technology development division.

A company spokeswoman said on Friday that all employees had been evacuated and no one was injured.

Public broadcaster, NHK, showed images of people leaving the building but there appeared to be little or no sign of smoke.

Toyota City is about 320 kilometres (200 miles) west of Tokyo, the Japanese capital and near the city of Nagoya.