A calibration aircraft worth $8.5m that will serve in the calibration of navigational aids across local airports has been delivered to Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This online news platform understands that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, took the delivery of the aircraft on behalf of the Federal Government.

Sirika, who made the disclosure on his twitter handle on Thursday, said the aircraft would help make Nigeria’s airspace safer.

The minister said: “Just received new calibration aircraft for the country. Make is King Air 350i. Cost $8.5M. The agony of contracting it to South Africa or Niger at about $500K every 6 months is over. Our airspace is safer. Thanks, Mr President, we started & finished during your regime.”

The minister, providing further explanation on the usefulness of the aircraft, said, “the purpose of this aircraft is to calibrate our equipment and aids in the country for the purpose of flight operations.

“We used to have one in Nigeria but for the last two decades, we never had one.”

According to Sirika, the decision to procure the aircraft is because during the reconstruction of the Abuja airport the need to re-calibrate all the landing aids at the time became apparent.