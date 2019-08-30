Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he will not appear before the Ekiti House of Assembly to defend alleged misappropriation of Local Government funds while in office.

Concise News had reported that the assembly, on Thursday, summoned Fayose over the handling of council funds during his tenure.

The lawmakers also summoned are former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dapo Olagunju, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Kola Kolade and 16 former local government chairmen.

The Assembly, in its plenary, took the unanimous decision sequel to the adoption of the recommendations of the joint committee of the House on Public Petition and Local Governments on a petition submitted to the Assembly by eight suspended PDP council chairmen.

But reacting to the summon, Fayose in a terse statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said he will not dignify the lawmakers by heeding their call.

The former governor, referring to Governor Kayode Fayemi, said the members of the Assembly should “ask the man who used SMS to appoint them” to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission” to probe the allegation.

He said: “Former Governor Ayo Fayose will not dignify an assembly of clowns who are under the total control of a governor who is desperately in search of ways to cover his electoral thievery and failure to secure the acceptance of Ekiti people.

“If they have any evidence of financial impropriety against him (Fayose), they can ask the man who used SMS to appoint them to invite EFCC operatives and accommodate them in the Government House as he has done on many occasions.

“As for us, we are moving on.”