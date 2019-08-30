The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Council (OYC) on Friday backed the Imo Council of Elders over their appeal to Governor Emeka Ihedioha for the reinstatement of His Royal Majesty, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya as a monarch in the State.

Concise News gathered that the OYC spoke through its Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike in a statement he issued to journalists in Enugu.

It could be re-called that Ilomuanya had a long-standing face-off with former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, leading to his dethronement.

Although the Court later faulted his removal, he was yet to be reinstated as the traditional of Obinugwu autonomous community.

It was learned in the statement issued by the OYC, Okwu said it was time for the decision of the Court to be upheld by the Ihedioha-led government.

According to him, “there is no gainsaying the fact that the present government in Imo State came in as a result of participatory democracy and equity.

“The people of Imo State yearned for good and their voices were allowed to be heard.

“We are also glad that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is determined on recovering all lost grounds in Imo State, including the core values of the State that were bastardized by the Okorocha-led government.

“It is, however, instructive to note that the recovery must be total. We say this because one of the obvious abuse of process committed by Okorocha government was the blatant removal of Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, simply because he was opposed to impunity.

“Based on this, we are appealing to the Governor to do the needful by reinstating him as that would not only bring justice but convince Imo people that his government is actually ready to correct every anomaly of the past government.”

He commended the Imo Elders who had at a meeting with the Deputy Governor of the State made a similar request.

“We applaud the Orlu Elders’ Council for having also taken the same step during their visit to the Deputy Governor of Imo State. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urge the State government to heed this clarion call in line with judicial pronouncements,” he added.

Concise News recalls that Chekwas Okorie, the National Chairman of the United Progressive Party, has asked Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, to reinstate the deposed Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya.

The Imo state governor had, in 2011, dissolved the traditional rulers’ council, and by extension, deposed the chairman of the body, Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinugwu community in the State.

Ilomuanya then headed to court to seek redress.

But, Okorie, in an interview with reporters in Enugu, said Okorocha had repeatedly refused to obey court rulings which ordered Ilomuanya’s reinstatement.

He specifically cited a July 5, 2013 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which set aside a February 24, 2012 ruling in which the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice B. A. Njemanze, upheld Ilomuanya’s deposition.

“To underscore his disdain for the rule of law and disrespect to the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Okorocha ordered the Nigeria Police to arrest Eze Ilomuanya wherever he may be found,” he said.

Okorie urged Buhari, the national leadership of the APC, as well as the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure Okorocha complied with the ruling of the court.

He further accused Okorocha of desecrating the traditional institution in Igbo land, noting that his actions have ridiculed the Igbo.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Imo State, Sam Onwuemeodo, is reported to have said there was no court judgment that ordered Ilomuanya’s reinstatement.