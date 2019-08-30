Abura Crude Trunk line operated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the Otu-Jeremi Community of Delta State has been gutted by fire, Concise News reports.

The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4 pm on Friday, is still sketchy and it was not clear which of both lines ruptured at the time of this report.

Concise News learned that the weekly Otu-Jeremi market has been shut down as residents, traders and customers who stay within the affected trunkline scampered for safety for fear of being consumed by fire.

Volumes of crude oil impacted the Council’s Secretariat just as soldiers have cordoned off the scene of the incident.

Fire-fighters have just arrived but it is left to be seen if they can put out the raging inferno and save it from spreading to communities within Ughelli South and other areas.

It was also gathered that the affected trunkline accommodates the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 34 pipelines operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC/ND) Western jointly with that of Abura Line belonging to the NNPC.