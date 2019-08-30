EPL: Leicester Coach Declares Ndidi Fit For Bournemouth Game

Leicester manager Brendan Rogers has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi will return to action for the Foxes in Saturday’s Premier League home match against Bournemouth after making a quick recovery from a minor hamstring problem.

The Nigeria international has missed Leicester’s last two games as a result of the injury-induced setback.

Ndidi picked up the injury in the side’s away game against Chelsea on matchday-two, where he scored Leicester’s goal in the 1-1 draw.

Rodgers told a news conference on Friday that the midfielder will be available for selection again.

“Wilf [Wilfred Ndidi] is back in the squad. We could have maybe taken him in midweek, but we wanted to give him a good week’s training,” Rodgers stated.

Meanwhile, Ndidi will miss Nigeria’s upcoming friendly against Ukraine on September 10 at the Dnipro Arena after he was replaced with PAOK of Greece midfielder, Anderson Esiti by Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr on Thursday.

He has been featured two times this season by the former Premier League champions, scoring once.