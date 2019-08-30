Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Nigerians are looking up to the judiciary to do justice in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Concise News understands that he said this when he received a coalition of young professionals at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday, August 30th.

According to him, the general expectation was that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, would be courageous in its judgment.

Ologbondiyan said that the expectation was that the judiciary would be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“As a party, we have made a solid case before the panel. Our candidate had also presented his case supported by credible evidence,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its democracy.

“We must keep hope alive believing that the judiciary will consider the substance of the matter and the evidence before it,” he said.

The convener of the coalition, Abubakar Magaji, was quoted as commending the leadership of the party for effectively mobilising Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.