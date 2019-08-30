The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Friday disclosed that former Governor of the State Ayo Fayose’s alleged ambush on its complex was resisted because he came unannounced.

Concise News learned that the Speaker in a press release signed by his Special Adviser, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, disclosed that after the resolution of the House of Assembly at the plenary Thursday inviting the former governor to appear before the House, he called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true.

However, the Speaker said he confirmed to Fayose’s it was true and that was the end of the discussion.

”Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr. Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of pressmen led by his former media aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, who was equally wanted on another alleged fund stealing,” the statement read.

“The Speaker who was accompanied to his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office and warned Mr. Olayinka against writing any fake report as it’s usual of him.”

Concise News had reported that the Ekiti Assembly summoned Fayose to appear before it over alleged misappropriation of local government funds while in office.

It was gathered that others summoned are former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Dapo Olagunju, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Kola Kolade and 16 former local government chairmen.

The Assembly had on December 18, 2018, suspended indefinitely the 16 council chairmen and 177 councilors to pave way for a forensic audit of the councils’ accounts over alleged fraud.

Eight were reinstated in July, following a petition they filed, appealing for their reinstatement. Others were suspended for further forensic investigation.

Presenting the report at the plenary, the Chairman of the Public Petition Committee, Adegoke Olajide, said the remaining eight chairmen on a suspension made a plea to the House for the review of their indictment and possible reinstatement.

Olajide said the suspended chairmen during an appearance before the committee confessed to have diverted funds of their councils on monthly the basis to an account, but said the action was in compliance with the directive of the immediate past governor.