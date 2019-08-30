The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Friday said it had arrested one of the internet fraud suspects declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Concise News gathered that Oyediran Joseph was the suspect nabbed by the Commission in Kwara state
Zonal Head of the EFCC in the north-central state, Isyaku Sharu, who spoke at the second edition of a press briefing tagged, ‘EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cybercrime in Ilorin, disclosed that the arrest followed a letter of assistance from the United States authorities written to the commission two weeks ago to track, and possibly arrest and prosecute two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.
#Alert One of the internet fraudsters wanted by the FBI, Joseph Oyediran, arrested by EFCC operatives in Ilorin, Kwara State. Head, EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office, Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this at a press conference to give update on EFCC/FBI collaboration against internet fraud. pic.twitter.com/RH5Diidq5y
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 30, 2019
The Zonal head also disclosed that within seven months of their operations in the zone, the agency had independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured the conviction of 25 of them and forfeited exotic cars and monies running into millions of naira to the Federal government.
He further said the zone had traced properties linked to some cybercrime suspects to choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ranging from supermarkets, plaza, and many more with a conservative value of the properties put at about N1b.
He appealed to Nigerians to assist the government in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making cyberspace well fortified for foreign investors to come and invest to boost the country’s economy.
Concise News had reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.
The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made it known at a press conference in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Below are the Nigerians:
|S/N
|SUSPECTS
|1
|Valentine Iro
|2
|Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
|3
|Jerry Elo Ikogho
|4
|Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
|5
|Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
|6
|Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
|7
|Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
|8
|Chuks Eroha
|9
|Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
|10
|Uchenna Ochiagha
|11
|Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
|12
|Ericson Uche Oforka
|13
|Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
|14
|Augustine Nnamdi
|15
|Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
|16
|Charles Ohajimkpo
|17
|Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
|18
|Chika Augustine Odionyenma
|19
|Paschal Chima Ogbonna
|20
|Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
|21
|Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
|22
|Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
|23
|Joshua Aniefiok Awak
|24
|George Ugochukwu Egwumba
|25
|Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
|26
|Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
|27
|Okay Sam Mal
|28
|Leslie N. Mba
|29
|Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
|30
|Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
|31
|Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
|32
|Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
|33
|Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
|34
|Donatus Izunwanne
|35
|Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
|36
|Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
|37
|Chidi Anunobi
|38
|Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
|39
|Obinna Christian Onuwa
|40
|Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
|41
|Linus Nnamdi Madufor
|42
|Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
|43
|Ugochukwu Okereke
|44
|Fidel Leon Odimara
|45
|Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
|46
|Dessi Nzenwah
|47
|Chimaroke Obasi
|48
|James Chigozie Agube
|49
|Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
|50
|Ogochukwu Ohiri
|51
|Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
|52
|Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
|53
|Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
|54
|Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
|55
|Princewill Arinze Duru
|56
|Desmond Iwu
|57
|Onyeka Vincent Chika
|58
|Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
|59
|Victor Uchenna Aguh
|60
|Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
|61
|Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
|62
|Williams Obiora Agunwa
|63
|George Chimezie Dike
|64
|Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
|65
|Nwannebuike Osmund
|66
|Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
|67
|Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
|68
|Emeka P. Ejiofor
|69
|Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
|70
|Chinedu Bright Ibeto
|71
|Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
|72
|Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
|73
|Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
|74
|Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
|75
|Chima Darlington Duru
|76
|Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
|77
|Obi Onyedika Madekwe