EFCC Arrests FBI-Wanted Suspect In Kwara
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Friday said it had arrested one of the internet fraud suspects declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Concise News gathered that Oyediran Joseph was the suspect nabbed by the Commission in Kwara state

Zonal Head of the EFCC in the north-central state, Isyaku Sharu, who spoke at the second edition of a press briefing tagged, ‘EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cybercrime in Ilorin, disclosed that the arrest followed a letter of assistance from the United States authorities written to the commission two weeks ago to track, and possibly arrest and prosecute two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

The Zonal head also disclosed that within seven months of their operations in the zone, the agency had independently arrested over 50 suspected internet fraudsters, secured the conviction of 25 of them and forfeited exotic cars and monies running into millions of naira to the Federal government.

He further said the zone had traced properties linked to some cybercrime suspects to choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, ranging from supermarkets, plaza, and many more with a conservative value of the properties put at about N1b.

He appealed to Nigerians to assist the government in fighting the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime with a view to making cyberspace well fortified for foreign investors to come and invest to boost the country’s economy.

Concise News had reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of many Nigerians in an ongoing investigation related to fraud cases.

The US Attorney, Nick Hanna, made it known at a press conference in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Below are the Nigerians:

S/N SUSPECTS
1 Valentine Iro
2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
3 Jerry Elo Ikogho
4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
6 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
7 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
8 Chuks Eroha
9 Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
10  Uchenna Ochiagha
11 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
12  Ericson Uche Oforka
13 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
14 Augustine Nnamdi
15 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
16 Charles Ohajimkpo
17 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
18 Chika Augustine Odionyenma
19 Paschal Chima Ogbonna
20 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
21 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
22 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
23 Joshua Aniefiok Awak
24 George Ugochukwu Egwumba
25 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
26 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
27 Okay Sam Mal
28 Leslie N. Mba
29 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
30 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
31 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
32 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
33 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
34 Donatus Izunwanne
35 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
36 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
37 Chidi Anunobi
38 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
39 Obinna Christian Onuwa
40 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
41 Linus Nnamdi Madufor
42 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
43 Ugochukwu Okereke
44 Fidel Leon Odimara
45 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
46 Dessi Nzenwah
47 Chimaroke Obasi
48 James Chigozie Agube
49 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
50 Ogochukwu Ohiri
51 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
52 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
53 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
54 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
55 Princewill Arinze Duru
56 Desmond Iwu
57 Onyeka Vincent Chika
58 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
59 Victor Uchenna  Aguh
60 Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
61 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
62 Williams Obiora Agunwa
63 George Chimezie Dike
64 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
65 Nwannebuike Osmund
66 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
67 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
68 Emeka P. Ejiofor
69 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
70 Chinedu Bright Ibeto
71 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
72 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
73 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
74 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
75 Chima Darlington Duru
76 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
77 Obi Onyedika Madekwe