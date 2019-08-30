Davido Brags About DMW Record Label

One of Nigeria’s leading singer, Davido, has said that his record label, Davido Music World (DMW), is the biggest label in Africa, Concise News reports.

The multi-award-winning singer made this declaration via a social media post on Friday, August 30th.

Recall that the name DMW came into existence after Davido officially announced his break from HKN.

DMW is home to popular singers such as, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Asa Asika, Sir Banko, Dremo, Ichaba, King Speesh, Yonda, DJ E-Cool, Kiddominant and B-Red

The breakout of his hit track, “If” gave birth to the name “30 Billion Gang” which soon became a strong rallying banner for the singer and all who contribute to the success of his business.

“I got the biggest record label in AFRICA!! No fucking cap!!!!” the songwriter wrote on his Instastory.

Information also has it that the singer had once revealed that no one in the entertainment industry like him due to the fact that he comes from a wealthy home, however, he stated that it wasn’t his fault because he works hard for his money.