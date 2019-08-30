Last season’s runners-up Arsenal have been drawn in Group F with Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria SC for the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League, Concise News reports.

Arsenal lost 4-1 to Chelsea in last season’s UEFA Europa League with the Blues making it to the Champions League.

Also, another English team Manchester United, Astana, Partizan and AZ Alkmaar and Group L while K will have Besiktas, Braga, Wolves and Slovan Bratislava.

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger