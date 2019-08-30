Coming From Poor Home, Apostle Johnson Suleman Says

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM)Apostle Johnson Suleman has coming from a poor family is destiny, Concise News understands.

Apostle Suleman said this on Friday where he, however, noted that such situation can be changed.

According to him, working hard and trusting God is one of the ways that a man can change his poverty narrative.

“To come from a poor family is destiny but to die leaving your family poor is an error…work and trust God for a change of story,” he tweeted.

“Every great man has a story to tell…you are going through your story now,your greatness is close…soon soon…”

To come from a poor family is destiny but to die leaving your family poor is an error…work and trust God for a change of story..every great man has a story to https://t.co/KJrnlr5dyE are going through your story now,your greatness is close..soon soon.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of River State for allegedly demolishing a mosque in Port Harcourt.

Concise News understands that Shekarau, who is also former Kano State Governor, said the alleged action was barbaric and totally condemnable.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Shekakau said: “all rationale and conscious citizens of this great country, Nigeria should join in condemning the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for recklessly demolishing the Rainbow Town Central Mosque located at the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt and for irresponsibly declaring Rivers State a “Christian State,” and claiming to owe no apology to anyone.”

He added: “Muslims and other right-thinking and peace-loving citizens of this country should come together to condemn, in strongest terms, this irresponsible, reckless, rabble-rousing Governor whose apparent aim is to ignite a religious conflagration, the kind of which has never been seen in recent times.

“If a Muslim Governor were to come out openly and declare his state a “Muslim State” and proceed to demolish a church for any reason, all hell would have since broken loose in Nigeria, and sections of the Christian community would have since rushed to the “international community” and even the United Nations seeking protection against Muslims.”

The former Minister went on: “The action of Governor Wike is a pointer to his being induced by other than rationale brain waves, as no leader in his right senses would contemplate stoking these embers of discord in a country so religiously, ethnically and regionally charged as Nigeria.”

“We must repeat that were a Muslim Governor to be reckless to utter even half of what Governor Wike uttered, the fragile peace holding in this country would have since been jeopardized because of the intolerant nature of a section of the citizenry.

“Yet here we are, with the added tragedy of a cohort Christian clergy lining up to bless and endorse Governor Wike’s action.”