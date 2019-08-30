While awaiting his trial, R&B singer R Kelly has on Thursday August 29, made an appeal to the bureau of prisons in Chicago.

According to PageSix, the appeal was filed by Kelly’s lawyers, who argued that the singer be released from solitary confinement while he awaits his trial.

Recall that the American singer was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.

R Kelly was charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to his lawyers, the singer has been denied access to other humans in jail and has not got sunlight since his confinement, limited access to emails and only gets to shower three times a week.

However, the Bureau of Prisons says the reason behind R.Kelly’s solitary confinement is because of his celebrity status and the nature of the charges he is been accused of.

His lawyers said instead of moving him to a number of floors that are available outside of general population, BOP moved Kelly to “the most restrictive floor,” in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago where he is been held.