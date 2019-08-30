Nigerians in the US have written to President Donald Trump not to allow the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, enter the country, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Friday, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Atlanta, Georgia, said Kanu and his group were dangerous.

According to the group, IPOB’s activities had led to several deaths and violence and as such its members in the US should be monitored.

“Mr. President, you may wish to know that IPOB now has links with global terrorist networks and its continued operations in the United States of America may have far-reaching consequences for the safety of the lives of American citizens,” the statement read.

“Mr. President may wish to see the threat posed by IPOB as real, and therefore there is an urgent need to activate all the necessary mechanism towards ensuring that IPOB members that dot the nook and cranny of the United States of America are monitored and consequently shown the way out of the United States.”

It added that “in Nigeria, IPOB has been proscribed as a terrorist organization and its leader Nnamdi Kanu jumped bail in his ongoing treasonable felony trial before a Federal High Court.

“Nnamdi Kanu as its stands is a fugitive on the run, and there is a tendency that he might seek to enter the United States of America from where he can coordinate the activities of IPOB.”

The statement further warned that “the consequences of the continued existence of IPOB in the United States of America and wish to send an SOS to you to do all within your powers to nip in the mud the threat posed by the presence of IPOB in the United States of America.

“Mr. President, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals Atlanta-Georgia, USA, is sending an SOS to you to ensure that Mr. Nnamdi Kanu is not granted permission to enter the United States of America under whatever guise.

“This is because his presence might have unpleasant consequences for Nigerians residents in the United States and who do not share in the ideology of his terrorist group, as well as Americans who are going about their daily endeavours.”

The group cautioned that “the unfortunate attack of 9/11 is still fresh on our minds hence this letter of appeal for your urgent intervention in addressing the security threat posed by IPOB members in the United States and its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu should not be allowed entry into the United States of America.”