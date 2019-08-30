Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season four housemate Omashola broke down in tears while speaking to Biggie on Thursday, Concise News reports.

Omashola had wished he took some steps before coming into the ‘pepper dem’ house.

Speaking on relationship with his ex-lover, the 38-year-old regretted not addressing some issues with her before their breakup.

The tears began rolling out while he began thinking about her.

He however refused to open up on the cause of their breakup on the ground that she and her present lover could make fun of him.

Omashola noted that this disheartens his heart and makes him cry.