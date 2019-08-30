Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, August 30, 2019.

A Facebook user identified as Sizwe Ngema has alleged that Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) 2019 housemate Frodd is gay, Concise News understands. Ngema noted that the housemate had been pretending to love Esther in the ‘pepper dem’ house.

It was obviously a fulfilling moment for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd as he got a kiss from his lover, Esther, Concise News reports. The duo who suddenly wowed fans of the reality TV show with their sudden love were merged for a presentation on Wednesday.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd has expressed his feelings to Biggie, after he got a kiss from his love interest, Esther, Concise News reports. Recall that the duo who suddenly wowed fans of the reality TV show with their sudden love were merged for a presentation on Wednesday.

A report by search engine, Google has revealed the most searched Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemates, Concise News understands. The revelation was made in statement released by Google West Africa Regional Communication and Public Relations manager, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade on Wednesday August 28.

After some days of brooding over her lover’s exit from the ‘pepper dem’ gang, BBNaija housemate, Khafi has opened up on what makes her happy, Concise Newsreports. Khafi told Omashola on Wednesday that she would love to see Gedoni propose to her on the 99th day.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Ike has said that Khafi appears to have reinvigorated herself after the eviction of her in-house love Gedoni, Concise News understands. He said this during his diary session with Biggie on Wednesday, August 28.

Oluwasegun Kosemani, boyfriend of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate, Jackye has lamented how spent N1.5 million on votes that “didn’t count”, Concise News understands. Jackye was evicted from the ‘pepper dem’ house on Sunday, August 25 for having the least number of votes.

It appears controversial housemate in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 house Tacha is indeed ready to turn a new leaf as she goes on her knees to apologise to Biggie, Concise News reports. During her diary session with Biggie, the ‘Port Hacourt first daughter’ apologised to him for her wrong doings.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.