Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Jackye has recalled why she felt the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was always picking on her, Concise News understands.

Speaking during an interview with Opera news, days after her eviction, Jackye noted that she always felt Ebuka assaulted her each times he gets her name involved in a gossip.

Recall that Ebuka put Jackye on the spot on July 14, when he confronted her for accusing fellow housemate, Tacha of using jazz.

Jackye however, denied calling Tacha a witch, saying that she only speculated that some housemates had brought Jazz into the house.

Clearing the air that she was not involved in the conversation while in the big brother house, Jackye said that was why she felt Ebuka attacked her.

Jackye was evicted on Sunday August 25 for having the lowest number of votes.

