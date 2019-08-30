Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘pepper dem’ edition, Avala has released a single titled ‘Mo Fe Be’, Concise News understands.

The mother of one made the announcement in an Instagram post in the early hours of Friday August 30.

Avala was evicted from the house, alongside Isilomo after they failed the marble contest.

Saidat “Avala” Balogun had said her goal for being a part of Big Brother Naija 2019 was to pursue her dreams and inspire other young women.

She said the highest point of her life was when she gave birth to her daughter and her single-hood, ‘Give me a chance’. She studied music and business at York College in Queens, New York.