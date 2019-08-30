Bauchi Governor Sacks Political Adviser Two Weeks After Appointment

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sacked his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Musa Haruna Shittu.

Shittu was appointed along with four other Special Advisers on August 17, 2019, and was sworn-in two days later.

Governor Mohammed’s spokesman, Ladan Salihu, made Shittu’s sack known in a press statement signed he signed and made available on Friday.

Salihu did not give reasons for the sack, but said the disengagement was ‘with immediate effect.’

According to the release, “the governor thanked the former Special Adviser for his contributions towards the development of the state and wished him success in his future endeavors.”