Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, on Friday distanced himself from the bribery allegation leveled against the Chairman and member of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Akwa Ibom State.

It was earlier reported that the Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko Esq, in a rejoinder entitled, “justice for sale in Akwa Ibom”, said Akpabio was a party to the claims by one Brr. Leo Ekpenyong that the chairman, Justice W. Akanbi and members of the Elections tribunal collected bribe from the state government to secure justice for PDP.

Concise News gathered that the Attorney General further said Akpabio succumbed to earlier blackmails of Barr Ekpenyong by giving him huge sum of money to withdraw a case he (Ekpenyong) filed against him (Akpabio) at the EFCC and the ICPC to work in his favour.

But Akpabio in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Anietie Ekong, said he could not have been aware of the allegations made against the Judicial officers because as a senior member of the Bar and the party in the matter pending before Their Lordships, he understood the need to allow the Judges to decide the cases according to facts.

The statement read in part, “Senator Akpabio is shocked by the spurious allegation made by the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Barrister Uwemedimo Nwoko, in a rejoinder to the said article, alleging that he “succumbed to blackmail and handsomely paid Barrister Leo Ekpenyong to recapitulate.”

“Moreover, Senator Akpabio as the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs cannot be said to be desperate to win a Senate seat but he is only contesting the outcome of the INEC manipulated results in order to ensure Justice and sustenance of democratic practice in Nigeria.

“The fact is that Ekpenyong withdrew the petitions against Senator Akpabio voluntarily when his clients made a volte-face and could not substantiate their claims as contained in Ekpenyong’s affidavit which he swore to before a court of law as evidence of voluntary withdrawal of those false petitions. Moreover, Ekpenyong’s client as mentioned in the stated affidavit is linked to the current Government of Akwa Ibom State and its officials.

“As an Elder Statesman, a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, a former Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate and a former boss to Barrister Nwoko, decorum demands that he accords Senator Akpabio some respect. The Attorney General should substantiate his wild allegation or offer an unreserved apology to Senator Akpabio.

“Senator Akpabio is a democrat who believes in the rule of law, and this informed his decision to approach the Tribunal after the charade by the Mike Igini-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State.

“Having attended many sessions of the Tribunal and indeed testified as a Competent Witness, Senator Akpabio is confident that justice will be done. He has an abiding faith in the judicial system to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will. He does not believe that any member of the Panel has a propensity to tarnish his hard-earned reputation by engaging in “judgment for sale” as alleged.”