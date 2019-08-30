Team Nigeria have emerged as the overall winners of the Badminton event at the 12th African Games in Rabat Morocco, Concise News reports.

The overall badminton medals table released on Thursday evening after all the events show that Team Nigeria finished tops with 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Egypt finished second with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze, while Mauritius came third with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Seventeen countries took part in the event with 7 out of 17 countries appearing in the medals table while 10 countries have no medals at all.

Countries from 8th position to 17th were placed in the table in alphabetical order.