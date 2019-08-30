Olajide Omotayo on Thursday emerged champion of Africa in table tennis after defeating his compatriots Segun Toriola and Haruna Quadri at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, Concise News reports.

Quadri lost to Omotayo who had conquered three of the best players in Africa on his way to the final.

Omotayo defeated two former Champions Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and Nigeria’s Toriola in the Quarterfinal and semifinal stages.

The final produced the very best of Table Tennis as Omotayo took a 3-0 lead (13-11, 11-9, 16-14) but Nigeria Open Champion Quadri reduced the lead to 3-2 with 8-11, 13-15 wins in the fourth and fifth games.

Omotayo produced a stellar performance in the sixth match to claim Nigeria’s second gold medal in the table tennis event.

A satisfied Omotayo said this title was a defining moment in his career.

“I am very happy winning the African Games. I am so proud of myself becuase this is a big one for my career and it was a good journey for me from the start of this competition having won against some of the best players in the continent,” he said.

In the women’s singles, Dina Meshref of Egypt retained her title to become the first lady to win the title back-to-back.

She beat Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou, who had earlier edged out Nigeria’s Edem Offiong in the semifinal. Meshref won the match 11-7, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 to thrill the Egyptian spectators.

An elated Meshref said she was happy to set a new record in table tennis.