African Games: Flying Eagles Lose Gold To Burkina Faso, Settle For Silver

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were defeated 2-0 by Burkina Faso in the final of the men’s football event at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, settling for silver at the end.

The Paul Aigbogun tutored side conceded twice in the first half of the encounter played at the Stade Moulay Hassan on Friday.

The Nigerians put in spirited efforts to find their way back into the game, but were unable to breach the Burkina Faso defence in the second half.

Both teams had met in the group stage where they battled to a 1-1 draw, but Burkina Faso proved their superiority over the Flying Eagles in their second meeting.

The last time Nigeria won an All Africa Gold medal was in the 1973 edition.