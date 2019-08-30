Newly-crowned men’s singles champion in the table-tennis event at the ongoing 2019 African Games holding in Rabat, Morocco, Olajide Omotayo, has revealed that the secret to his “biggest win so far” is that he did not give up.

In an exclusive chat with Concise News following his notable triumph on Thursday, Omotayo, 24 pointed out that every point was crucial in the contest he defeated the highly-rated Quadri 4-2.

Asked how he managed to pull through after almost being pegged back by a player he apparently respects so much, the rave-of-the-moment says:

“I just kept on fighting.

“He (Quadri) is truly a fighter.

“Every point was crucial and I’m glad I won in the end.

“It’s my biggest win so far (in my career).”

Omotayo led Quadri 3-0, but the Oyo hero cut the lead to 3-2.

When the pressure was getting to Omotayo, he held his nerve to see out the sixth set (12-10) and come back home with Gold with a 4-2 victory on his debut at the Games.

Meanwhile, silver medallist, Quadri has been applauded for his sportsmanship.

Despite suffering an upset, the Nigerian pride joined compatriots immediately in felicitating with his conqueror.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “Congratulations to @Geedea incredible feat.”

The tweet drew positive comments from social media users.

See reactions below:

Champ ,you are indeed a great person, I congratulate you too, because the success of Jide is also yours ,cheers — 5gold (@5goldMoyebode) August 30, 2019

You did pretty well too Aruna. Congratulations to you both. — Oluwatobi Odediran (@Tobi_Odediran) August 29, 2019

Another user on Facebook, Ilufoye Hafeez wrote on his page thanking Quadri for his support.

“Congrats Omotayo Olajide AAG champions [sic]…special thanks to Quadri Aruna for the sportsmanship and support … wishing u [sic] both the very best in your career path…”