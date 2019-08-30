Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has through her social media announced that men should feel free to apply for a relationship with her, Concise News reports.

The mother of one, whose marriage with Olakunle Fawole recently crashed, seems ready to mingle again as she invites men to ask her out.

The multi-award-winning actress who made the call via Instastory apologised to the men whom she has ever declined.

She stated that she has turned a new leaf and was ready to give the privilege to those who would be applying.

“If you have toasted me before, and I told you I’m in a relationship, please come back,” she wrote.

Yvonne Jegede had once created a topic of controversy on social media after she said she still takes permission from her parents before she could go out.

“These days that I have to take permission from my parents to go out and I have a certain time to be back home because of my oga Xavier, life has become even more interesting.

“Everything works out for good in my life. I can’t complain, nothing to complain about because I’m grateful to God for His grace is sufficient for me,” Yvonne wrote.

Speaking about her crashed marriage affair, she had once stated how she copes as a single mother.

Yvonne Jegede said she has picked up the broken pieces of her life and moved on following the crash of her barely two-year-old marriage to Olakunle Fawole.

According to the single parent, she has since bounced back to movie sets and is eager to “double her hustle” for her son’s sake.

Speaking on why she took to social media to break the shocking news of her marital crisis, the actress said, “It started when I changed my name on social media, from Fawole back to my maiden name. That’s how it should be at the moment.”