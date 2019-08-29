Wolves Reach Europa League Group Stage

Wolves have qualified for the Europa League group stage after a 2-1 win over Torino thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker.

Striker Jimenez struck his sixth goal in six European games to help send the hosts through 5-3 on aggregate in their play-off.

Andrea Belotti briefly levelled in the second half before Dendocker struck to cap victory at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now wait for Friday’s main draw in Monaco after battling through the qualifying rounds to extend their first European campaign since 1980.