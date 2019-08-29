Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has invited Anderson Esiti who plays for PAOK Saloniki in Greece to replace the injured Wilfred Ndidi for the September 10 friendly against Ukraine.

Ndidi tweaked his hamstring in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

He is expected to be out for two weeks.

Esiti, 25, was impressive for his former club KAA Gent of Belgium. His brilliant form earned him a lucrative transfer to the Greek champions this summer.

“We are thinking about Anderson Esiti of Paok Saloniki, to replace injured Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for the friendly match against Ukraine on September 10,” Rohr told SportingLife.