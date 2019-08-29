US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is canceling his planned trip to Poland this weekend to “ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on” confronting Hurricane Dorian as it heads toward the East Coast.

“It’s something very important for me to be here,” Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden, as reported by USA Today. “The storm looks like it could be a very big one indeed.”

Forecasts call for Dorian to increase in intensity and become a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of at least 130 mph, and it could strike the U.S. on Labor Day. The National Hurricane Center says it will “remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend.”

Trump had been set to travel to Poland this weekend for a trip to commemorate World War II. Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will travel in his place.