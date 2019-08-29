Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to team up with Italian side Roma on a season-long loan for a €3m (£2.7m) fee, Concise News reports.

Smalling, 29, was at United’s headquarters on Thursday to fine-tune his leave and would head out to Italy in the evening for his medical.

Sky Sports reported that talks between both sides started on Tuesday with United asking for €20m (£18m) between a loan fee and option to buy.

However, they later decided to go for a one-year loan to avoid the tortuous bureaucratic issues which could hamper the deal.

Smalling was not part of the team’s squads for their first three Premier League fixtures, which included their 4-0 win against Chelsea and their 1-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Italian side want to bring in an experienced centre-back after plans to lure Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani look likely to fail.

Smalling is United’s longest-serving player after his £7m switch from Fulham in 2010 and was a regular when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as interim boss last December.

Lukaku Left For New Challenge

Concise News had reported that Romelu Lukaku left United because he was bored, according to his coach at the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez.

Concise News reported that Lukaku joined Antonio Conte’s men from United on transfer deadline day in August.

The former Everton man sealed a five-year deal for £73million with the Serie A giants.

While speaking about the player’s move, Martinez said the 26-year-old Belgium international left United because he was bored with life at the English Premier League team.

“Romelu needed a new challenge,” he told Daily Mirror. “Sometimes you get bored with a club.

“Working with Conte will please him and the project of Inter, who will chase the title, is interesting. I saw Lukaku laughs again and it made me happy.”