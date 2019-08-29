Indigenous rapper and songwriter Raphael Omoniyi, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has placed a curse on an officer of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a police division in Nigeria.

In a video he shared, Zlatan curses the SARS official for accusing him wrongly while he was driving.

Speaking in his dialect, the music star says: “ko ni da fun iya e” (meaning “your mother will be unfortunate”).

Meanwhile, Zlatan is not the first entertainer to bemoan the activities of the anti-robbery squad.

Recall that many of them spoke against SARS earlier this year, when a young man Kolade Johnson was shot dead in Mangoro area of Lagos.