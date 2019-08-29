The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, are due for another foreign medical trip, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the duo had been to Delhi, India, accompanied by security operatives, for medical treatment.

They, however, returned to the country due to disagreement on their mode of treatment.

El-Zakzaky and wife were taken to the DSS facility in Kaduna upon arrival to the country on August 16, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Members of the IMN had then vowed to restart the suspended protest until their leader and his wife are accorded the right treatment and freed.

According to a source close to the Shiites’ leader, the Department of State Services (DSS) has stopped El-Zakzaky’s family members and associate from visiting.

The source added that they have since collected their phones.

“You know that El-Zakzaky and his wife were immediately taken to Kaduna facility of the DSS immediately they arrived in the country from their medical trip,” the source told The Nation.

“They collected their phones. Now his people want to visit him, but the security operatives are preventing them from visiting.

“Till now, nobody is allowed to visit him. And immediately he and the wife left for India, the security operatives moved some of his personal properties from his home in Kaduna.

“I learnt they are planning to take him out for another medical trip. But the day is not made known yet.”