The Police in Katsina State have rescued 10 out of the 15 women kidnapped by bandits on Tuesday morning in Wurma village, Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Anas Gezawa, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday in Katsina, the state capital.

Gezawa said the bandits also carted away an unspecified number of cattle from the community.

“Gunmen invaded Wurma village in Kurfi Local Government Area and abducted 15 women including the Village Head’s daughter and his in-law”.

“The police team rescued 10 out of the 15 abducted women. They have since been reunited with their families.

“Effort is being intensified to rescue the other victims and possibly arrest the culprits,” Gezawa said.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Badamasi, told TheCable that two of his children were among those kidnapped by the suspected bandits.

He said despite distress calls placed to security operatives, the gunmen operated for hours without being challenged.

“Hundreds of armed bandits invaded our community that morning. Even before their arrival, we sensed something and immediately started calling the police,” Badamasi said.

“But we were surprised that the bandits spent hours, looted and kidnapped our people. I am a victim. Two of my children were abducted.”

Narrating his ordeal, Mustapha Muhammad, the village head, said two of his daughters are also missing. He said the attackers ransacked his room, looking for money and other valuables.

“At first, 49 people were kidnapped but 11 had returned to the village. Among those kidnapped are also wife and son of the vice-chairman of the local government.”